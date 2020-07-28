Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption The body of Keeley Bunker was found in Wigginton Park, Tamworth

A man accused of raping and murdering a woman concealed her body after he "accidentally killed her" during sex.

Wesley Streete, 20, admitted he covered Keeley Bunker's body in branches in woodland in Tamworth, Staffordshire.

Ms Bunker, also 20, was later found dead by a search party last September, Stafford Crown Court heard.

Mr Streete, of no fixed address, denies rape and murder, but replied "yes" when his barrister asked him if he "put her body in the brook" and covered it.

He said he previously lied about what happened because he was "scared".

His trial has heard Ms Bunker had regarded Mr Streete as a trusted friend when he walked her home after her birthday celebration in Birmingham in the early hours of 19 September.

Giving evidence for the first time, Mr Streete denied deliberately killing her.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Wesley Streete walked Ms Bunker home after her birthday celebration

His barrister Rachel Brand QC asked him: "When Keeley Bunker died, did that happen in Wigginton Park? Were you with her?"

"Yes," he replied, to both questions.

Asked how she died, Mr Streete replied: "I put my arms around her neck and accidentally killed her. We were having sex."

Asked why he told "lies about what had happened", Mr Streete said: "I didn't know how to act and explain to other people how she died because I felt embarrassed in myself and very scared, to explain to police - everyone.

"My mom and dad - everyone."

The defendant said he and Ms Bunker had "started flirting" and began kissing and being intimate in the park, during which he said she had seemed "happy".

He claimed CCTV footage played earlier in the trial featuring the two near a park entrance had shown them "play-fighting".

Ms Brand asked: "Was Keeley trying to get away from you or run away from you?"

"No," Mr Streete replied, claiming it was after the footage was captured that they went back into the park and had sex.

"She started teasing me," he said.

Mr Streete also denies two further charges of rape, three counts of sexual assault and a charge of sexual activity with a child, against three other victims, all said to have happened in previous years.

The trial continues.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk