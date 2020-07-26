Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Daisy was seriously injured

A driver who threw a kitten out of their moving car "like a piece of rubbish" is being sought by the RSPCA.

The female tabby landed on the road and narrowly missed being struck by another car that swerved to avoid her before stopping and coming to her aid.

The RSPCA said the kitten, now being treated and called Daisy, was thrown from a dark blue car in Stoke-on-Trent.

"I have dealt with incidents of animals being dumped and abandoned before but this is extreme," the RSCPA said.

Inspector Caren Goodman-James has urged anyone with information about the vehicle, seen driving along Audley Road towards Alsager on Saturday morning, to come forward.

Daisy, aged between 10 and 12 weeks, rolled over a few times on the road before stopping and was lucky to survive, she said.

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The was car seen driving towards Alsager on Audley Road just before the junction with Merelake Road, the RSPCA said

"The witness in the car behind had to swerve to avoid hitting her and initially thought she was a piece of rubbish that had been thrown out of the car.

"It was only when the kitten moved her head up did they realise it was an animal and stopped their car to help."

Daisy was taken to a nearby vet who contacted the RSPCA.

"The vet is hopeful that Daisy will pull through but the next 36 hours are crucial," she added.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk