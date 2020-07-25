An athletics club has started a funding appeal after being targeted by vandals three times during lockdown.

The City of Stoke Athletic Club said its gates and seating were torn out, athletic equipment damaged and changing rooms "smashed to pieces".

The club, which had recently laid a new track at its Northwood Stadium, has launched an online appeal to raise £4,000 to pay for repairs.

Iris Morris, membership secretary, said the vandalism was heartbreaking.

Walls have also been damaged and pole vault, high jump and training mats slashed, she said.

"We've put an awful lot of time into it, so we'd worked hard to get where we were," she said.

"I was absolutely devastated by the activity. There wasn't any need for it... it was wanton destruction."

