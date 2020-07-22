Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Keeley Bunker was reported missing after a night out to celebrate her 20th birthday

A man accused of raping and murdering his friend said he felt "a bit sad" when he was arrested, a court heard.

Wesley Streete, 20, was detained about an hour after Keeley Bunker's body was found in Wiggington Park, Tamworth.

Prosecutors at Stafford Crown Court allege he attacked the 20-year-old as he walked her home, after her birthday celebration last September.

But Mr Streete, of no fixed address, claims she died by accident during consensual sex that night.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Wesley Streete initially denied any knowledge of Ms Bunker's death but now claims she died accidentally during consensual sex

Jurors were shown body-worn camera footage of Mr Streete's arrest at about 22:15 BST, on 19 September, shortly after Ms Bunker's body was discovered by her uncle.

As the last person to see her alive, Mr Streete had been taken on a ride-along in the back of a police vehicle to retrace their steps the night Ms Bunker went missing.

He took officers to Masefield Drive, where he claimed they had parted ways, although he later admitted this was a lie.

Jurors were told the defendant had changed his account of the night in question at least four times since his arrest.

He was detained at Cannock police station after Ms Bunker's body was discovered, and the body-worn camera footage showed him telling officers he was hungry during the journey and asking if food would be available.

A sergeant at the station asked him how he was feeling, to which he was filmed replying: "A bit sad... I wouldn't even say a bit sad, just say sad".

Mr Streete also denies two further charges of rape, three counts of sexual assault and a charge of sexual activity with a child, against three other victims, all said to have happened in previous years.

The trial continues.

