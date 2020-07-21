Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Keeley Bunker was reported missing after a night out to celebrate her 20th birthday

The uncle of a woman allegedly murdered by her friend let out a "horrendous scream" as he found her body, a court has heard.

Keeley Bunker's body was found under branches in a pool in woodland in Tamworth, Staffordshire, in September.

Prosecutors say Ms Bunker, 20, was raped and killed by Wesley Streete as he walked her home after a night out.

Mr Streete, 20, denies raping and murdering her, as well as sexually assaulting three other girls.

Jurors at Stafford Crown Court heard Ms Bunker's uncle Jason Brown found her body after joining a search at Wiggington Park.

Hours before, Mr Brown chanced upon Mr Streete, apparently helping with the search, who pointed out where he claimed the pair parted ways after a night out in Birmingham, in the early hours of 19 September, the court was told.

Mr Brown, along with others, scoured either side of a stream that runs out from a tunnel near the north-western edge of the park.

Image caption Wesley Streete initially denied any knowledge of Ms Bunker's death but now claims she died accidentally during consensual sex

Jacob Hallam QC, prosecuting, asked Mr Brown: "Did there come a point when your attention was drawn to anything else?"

Mr Brown replied: "I was looking inside the tunnel to see where I could get in, and a red object caught my eye."

He said as his eyes adjusted he saw hair and an arm with a bracelet on.

Off-duty Nottinghamshire Police officer Dean Reynolds, who was also searching, recalled hearing Mr Brown's shout of alarm.

In a statement read to court, he said: "I then heard the most horrendous scream or shout I've ever heard in my life, it was Jason, Keeley's uncle.

"I then heard him shout again what sounded like 'I've found her'."

Mr Streete, of no fixed address, claims he and Ms Bunker had consensual sex and she died accidentally when he held her around the neck.

He is also accused of two other counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and a charge of sexual activity with a child, against three other victims, said to have happened in previous years.

The trial continues.