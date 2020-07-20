Image copyright Police handout Image caption Police were trying to help Carly Lane after being called to disturbance at her home, the force said.

A woman who punched two police officers in the face and then spat blood at them has been jailed for five months.

Warwickshire Police said officers tried to help Carly Lane when they were called to a disturbance at her home in Rugby in April.

But the 31-year-old's "unacceptable" attack put the officers at risk "at a time when everyone is working hard to prevent the spread of coronavirus".

Lane admitted two counts of assault at Warwick Crown Crown Court on Friday.

Ch Supt Ben Smith said: "Anyone who thinks it is acceptable to attack officers in this way should understand the consequences they face.

"As police officers we accept we will be asked to go into dangerous and hostile situations, we don't accept being subject to violence as part of the job.

"It is right the police have the full protection of the law in order to do their jobs effectively and protect people from harm."

