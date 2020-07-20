Image copyright Family handout Image caption Christopher Walters was pronounced dead in hospital in May 2019

Two men have denied manslaughter after the death of a man in Stoke-on-Trent.

Christopher Walters, 25, was detained by members of the public in May 2019, following reports of criminal damage in the Longton area of the city, and died in hospital.

Benjamin Hunt, 32 of Heathcote Street, and Jonathan Hassall, 50, of Albert Street, appeared before Stafford Crown Court earlier.

A provisional trial date was set for March 2021.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct previously said it had investigated the contact officers had with Mr Walters and would publish its findings once criminal proceedings were complete.

