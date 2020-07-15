Image copyright Craig Spillane Image caption Jonathan Bailey took his own life on Saturday

Friends of a "selfless" fitness trainer and anti-drugs campaigner who killed himself say he was let down by mental health services.

Jonathan Bailey - known as Baz - died at his Stoke-on-Trent home on Saturday, a day after friends unsuccessfully tried to get him sectioned.

Former World's Strongest Man Eddie Hall said the system failed his friend.

A spokesperson for NHS services in Staffordshire said it could not comment at this time.

However, North Staffordshire Combined Healthcare NHS Trust said an investigation would be carried out to establish what happened.

Mr Hall said Mr Bailey, a former boxer, helped him train to become World's Strongest Man and described him as "energetic and fun".

Image copyright Craig Spillane Image caption Jonathan Bailey helped train Eddie Hall to become World's Strongest Man

He said Mr Bailey campaigned against drug and knife crime in the area and went "above and beyond" to help other people, but had had previous mental health episodes.

"I feel angry that a man that was so passionate about others and for giving back to the community in doing stuff for Stoke-on-Trent in stopping drug crime and stopping knife crime had no help back from the same people he helped - what I mean by that is the government," he said.

Stefan Hanks, another friend, said the NHS system as a whole in Stoke-on-Trent had failed Mr Bailey in a "shocking" way.

He said he took Mr Bailey to the Harplands mental health facility on Friday after he had made three attempts on his life that week.

However, Mr Hanks said his friend was immediately sent to the Royal Stoke University Hospital for blood tests.

Mr Hanks said clinicians there struggled to restrain and treat him after he told nurses he was hearing voices and noises.

Image copyright Craig Spillane Image caption Stefan Hanks (right) went to Baz Bailey's home on Saturday, but said he was too late

He never returned to mental health specialists at Harplands.

Mr Bailey later told friends he was awaiting "checks".

"He seemed ok. He thought he was going to get the help," Mr Hanks said.

He said texts the next day suggested Mr Bailey was feeing better, but he soon had messages from friends urging him to go see him as he was on Facebook, threatening to kill himself.

"I just shot up there as quick as i could," he said.

"I phoned a few friends to make sure they got there... and we got there and he'd already gone."

"I can honestly put my hand up and say, I helped my friend and I know I did enough and I'd love to question [the hospitals] do you honestly think you did enough as I don't feel you did."

Image copyright Craig Spillane Image caption Baz Bailey was well-known and well-liked in the city, friends said

Friends of Mr Bailey have now started a petition to call for "easier access to mental health services and greater family and trusted friends involvement".

North Staffordshire Combined Healthcare NHS Trust which issued a joint statement on behalf of both Harplands and the Royal Stoke said it could not comment on individual cases at this point, but would be carrying out an investigation to establish the "full facts".

A spokesperson said it was continually working to ensure people could "easily access the range of services available across the county".

Speaking on behalf of Facebook, a spokesperson said the firm's thoughts were Mr Bailey's family.

They said a live stream was deleted very soon after being posted and another update was deleted at the family's request

"We take the responsibility of keeping people safe on our platforms seriously, and we will continue to work closely with experts like The Samaritans to ensure our policies continue to support those in need."

If you have been affected by this or are experiencing emotional stress, help and support is available via BBC Action Line.

