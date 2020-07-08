Image copyright Stoke on Trent City Council Image caption Councillor Melanie Baddeley was due to become lord mayor for Stoke-on-Trent in September

A former British National Party (BNP) parliamentary candidate who was due to take up the role of lord mayor has stepped down.

Melanie Baddeley was to assume the post in Stoke-on-Trent after current mayor Jackie Barnes also resigned, over "racist" posts she shared on Facebook.

Ms Baddeley, now an independent councillor, said she had received abuse for "past decisions".

She stepped down as deputy mayor, but will remain a councillor.

"I always knew as a result of decisions I've taken in the past that it would be a challenge taking on this civic duty," Ms Baddeley said in a statement.

"I have apologised for my wrongdoings and I thought that through adversity, hard work and commitment, I may be given a second chance.

"However, I realised now that this is not possible."

Ms Baddeley stood for the BNP in the Stoke-on-Trent North constituency in 2010, and continued to represent the far-right political group as a councillor until 2011.

A petition calling on Stoke-on-Trent City Council to withdraw Ms Baddeley as deputy lord mayor was set up after her appointment in 2019 and has gained traction online again since the resignation of Ms Barnes.

Nearly 30,000 people have now added their names to the petition which describes her as "a far right extremist".

Ms Baddeley has since distanced herself from the BNP and said she had "received hate and abuse on social media... because of past decisions".

The council is led by a Tory-City Independents coalition.

Councillor Paul Shotton, leader of the Labour opposition group, said he welcomed the decision to stand down but "cannot condone any abuse or threats" received by Ms Baddeley or her family.

He added it was "unthinkable" that someone who previously represented the BNP "could possibly carry out this role impartially".

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk