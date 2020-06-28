A third person has been arrested in connection with a planned illegal rave.

Staffordshire Police have been working to prevent a gathering in the county over the weekend.

A 28-year-old, from Smethwick, West Midlands, was held on Saturday on suspicion of conspiring to cause a public nuisance and remains in custody for questioning.

Two men aged 21 and 24, arrested over the same offence, have been released on conditional bail with a curfew imposed.

Ch Supt Carl Ratcliffe, from Staffordshire Police, said: "The three arrests this weekend hopefully demonstrate that we will take action against those suspected of illegal activity. These events are also in clear breach of the current coronavirus regulations and put everyone at risk."

