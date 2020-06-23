Image copyright Family handout Image caption Louise Castrey was described as a "beautiful, loving daughter"

A woman who was found dead at her home has been named by police as Louise Castrey.

The 35-year-old was discovered at the property on East Terrace in Fegg Hayes, Stoke-on-Trent, on 31 May.

Staffordshire Police said her death is currently being treated as unexplained and investigations continue.

A post-mortem examination has taken place and detectives are working to establish the cause of death, the force said.

A 32-year-old man, previously arrested on suspicion of murder, has been bailed pending further inquiries.

In a tribute Ms Castrey's family said: "Words cannot express our deepest sadness at the sudden loss of our beautiful, loving daughter Louise.

"We, as her family, would like to thank the numerous acts of kindness shown to us from family members, friends and everyone who knew Louise. It has helped us to cope with our grief at this tragic time."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force.

