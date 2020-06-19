Image copyright Stoke-on-Trent City Council Image caption Jackie Barnes said she apologised for any offence caused and was "proud to be a part of such a diverse city"

An investigation is being carried out over claims a lord mayor shared "racist" and "divisive" Facebook posts.

Stoke-on-Trent mayor Jackie Barnes has referred herself to the city council's standards committee after criticism about the social media posts.

Mrs Barnes said she was "truly sorry" if the posts "caused distress or offence" and would take them down.

A local anti-racism group said the posts threatened to create divisions in the multicultural city.

The city council said an investigation into Mrs Barnes's conduct would be "independently reviewed".

The Facebook posts included one referring to the murder of solider Lee Rigby in May 2013, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The Labour Party's Stoke-on-Trent South group called for Mrs Barnes, who represents the Trent Vale ward, to resign from her position as Lord Mayor immediately.

Spokesman Mark McDonald said: "The history of Stoke-on-Trent is one of tolerance and a strong community spirit.

"Great people like Wedgwood fought against slavery and oppression, and he, along with the many local people who died during the Second World War fighting against bigotry and racism, would be disgusted to have a mayor representing our city holding such appalling views."

Mrs Barnes, who is in the City Independent group, said in a statement she held her roles "in the highest regard".

'Deeply regret'

She added: "I am truly sorry that any of my actions may have caused distress or offence to anyone. That was not and would never be my intention. I hope that in my duties as Lord Mayor and as a councillor, residents will have seen that I treat everyone with respect.

"I am proud to be a part of such a diverse city.

"Over the past 48 hours, I have looked long and hard through my social media feed. I have shared content on a whole range of subjects from different perspectives. I can see that a few of these may have caused offence.

"I deeply regret this. I will take these posts down."

A council spokesman said Stoke-on-Trent "prides itself" on being a diverse city.

He said the referral would be "independently reviewed as part of the standards process".

The North Staffordshire Campaign Against Racism and Fascism spokesman Jason Hill said he was concerned Mrs Barnes had been posting "divisive material on social media - during a time when the city's representatives ought to be working their hardest to achieve unity".

He added: "Although these posts have appeared on her own personal social media platform, she is not a private citizen: she is a public figure and should act in a responsible way to reflect the public she represents.

"Stoke-on-Trent is a diverse and multicultural city, and the kind of racist material circulated by Jackie Barnes should have no place in public discourse."

Mrs Barnes still holds the ceremonial role after the 2020-21 mayor-making ceremony was delayed until September due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She will be succeeded by former British National Party parliamentary candidate Melanie Baddeley.

