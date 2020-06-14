Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Abandoned cars were being removed on Sunday morning

A police officer was assaulted as more than 500 revellers attended an illegal rave, Staffordshire Police said.

An arrest was made for the alleged assault and for drug-driving, as police tried to disperse crowds in Fradley near Lichfield on Saturday night.

Traffic on the nearby A38 was slowed down and British Transport Police (BTP) officers were called out as the event was closed down.

Cars left abandoned at the site are now being removed.

"An estimated 500-plus people attended who have shown a complete disregard for public safety and the current Covid-19 lockdown restrictions," police said.

Officers were still turning people away who were arriving as they closed the event down.

The abandoned cars, in Brookhay Lane, are causing an obstruction, police said.

The traffic on the A38 was slowed as a precaution, police said, and BTP officers were called out because there is a railway line nearby.

