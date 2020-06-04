Image copyright Swan Bank Church Image caption The memorial is in the centre of Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent

A wall of remembrance has been created in Stoke-on-Trent for people to add the names of loved ones who have died during the coronavirus pandemic.

The memorial has been installed at Swan Bank Church,.

It has three panels, one describing the wall and the other two painted with forget-me-not flowers for people to write names around.

The Rev Kathryn Stephens said watching families hold funerals under lockdown restrictions had been "heartbreaking".

Since March, the number of people allowed to attend funerals has been severely restricted in a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19.

And for many of those dying in hospitals in recent months, a phone call has been the only way for even close family to say goodbye.

People will be able to write the name of their loved ones on the wall

"I've been a minister for 18 years and done many, many funerals, but to have the first funeral and seeing how the crematorium was laid out, it was so stark with just 10 chairs," Rev Stephens said

"To see the families grieving, the visible grief but not being able to hold each other was just heartbreaking to watch. All I could use is my words and it felt really inadequate."

Rev Stephens said the tribute would remain on the church for several months at least.

The painting of the wall of remembrance was carried out by church members Phoebe Boden and Alice Wright

Dozens of people have commented on the church's Facebook page with positive messages.

Katie Hibberts wrote, "this is such a beautiful thing to do for your community" while Lynn Tindale added "an amazing opportunity to remember loved ones whom we've lost".

On the Our Burslem Facebook page, Julie Podmore commented: "At my dad's funeral in April we gave out forget-me-not seeds in his memory. We were gutted we couldn't give him the send-off he deserved. Good idea."

