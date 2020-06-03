Image copyright Will Sherratt Image caption Salon owner Liam Kelly says staff are anxious to get back to work

A barber has had nearly 600 bookings ready for when he opens up next month.

The Barber Club in Newcastle-under-Lyme, which is not due to open until 4 July at the earliest, has so far had 580 sign ups to an app for people to book appointments.

Owner Liam Kelly said take up of the app has been "astounding" and staff are equally anxious to get back to work.

Appointments will be released as soon as the government reveals the date they can reopen.

Since the salon joined the Nearcut app last month, bookings have gone "berserk", the 27-year-old barber said, adding he did not realise he had such a big client base.

"We know it's going to be mental for the first few weeks we're open.

"I dread to think what kinds of hair people have when they come in," Mr Kelly said, adding he decided to go appointment only for customer safety and "avoid massive queues" outside.

Image copyright Will Sherratt Image caption The salon hopes to open on 4 July

"Our salon is big enough to space everyone out and we have masks, gloves and gowns ready," Mr Kelly said.

The salon will also be offering free haircuts to NHS staff by appointment on Sunday 12 July "to give something back".

Embassy Hair also in Newcastle-under-Lyme is already fully booked for the first two weeks while in Longton, HQ Barbershop has also got hundreds waiting for a trim.

Previously, the Hair and Barber Council said the government should bring forward the opening date for salons.

The hairdressing experience will be different after lockdown the council said, with customers sanitising their hands and stylists cleaning stations between clients.

