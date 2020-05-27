Coronavirus: 'Well loved' Royal Stoke nursing assistant dies
A "well loved" nursing assistant has died after contracting coronavirus.
Mother-of-three Sylvia Tideswell, died on Monday at the Royal Stoke hospital, where she had worked since 2003.
The 60-year-old, who lived in the Oakhill area of Stoke-on-Trent her entire life, worked on elderly care wards.
University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust said the keen gardener, who also leaves three grandchildren, would be "sadly missed".
"Sylvia was one of those people who would sneak on to the ward at the start of a shift and just get on with the job," her manager, Jenny McClatchy, said.
"She was quietly efficient and kind and was great with staff and patients who would turn to her for a chat."
Ms Tideswell was remembered as "wonderful, caring and considerate" by her daughter Sarah.
"She loved her job at the hospital and wouldn't hesitate in doing everything for everyone else," Sarah said.
"She enjoyed her garden, going on holiday and walking her dog and took pleasure in the simple things like going out for a coffee and piece of cake."
