Fire-hit Cannock Chase damaged in another blaze
A large part of a Staffordshire beauty spot has been damaged in a fire.
Cannock Chase has been affected by several fires during the coronavirus lockdown, with crews being called to 19 deliberate incidents.
The latest fire started in the Sherbrook Valley area on Friday evening and nearby residents were asked to keep windows shut due to the large plumes of smoke.
Firefighters remained at the scene on Saturday as the cause was investigated.
People are being asked to avoid the area and car parks at Seven Springs and Punch Bowl are closed, Staffordshire County Council tweeted.
"Also, as it is extremely windy out and the ground is very dry, we're asking people to be sensible and not to bring barbeques to any of our country parks - these pose a very real fire risk in the current weather conditions," the council said.
In a separate incident also on Friday, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said a camp fire off Stafford Brook Road in Rugeley caused "devastating damage".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk