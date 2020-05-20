Image copyright Family handout Image caption Wendy Morse was found dead at her home on 22 March

A man has been extradited from Sweden and charged with the murder of a woman who was found dead at her UK home.

Kenneth Andrew McDermid, 42, of Sneyd Green, Stoke-on-Trent, arrived in the UK on Tuesday.

Wendy Morse, 71, was found dead at her home in Knypersley, Staffordshire, on 22 March.

Mr McDermid appeared at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Wednesday and is due to appear at Stafford Crown Court on Friday.

Staffordshire Police said Mr McDermid had been arrested by Swedish authorities at the end of March and had remained in custody until extradition proceedings were complete.

