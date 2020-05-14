Image copyright Google Image caption The trust runs Royal Stoke University Hospital

Nurses have been working up to 15-hour spells in an intensive care unit to make up hours owed due to Covid-19 shift changes, the BBC has been told.

Affected staff work at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust.

The trust said some nurses had chosen to do extended hours to "suit schedules" but it was not recommended.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) is disputing the trust's handling of the situation and said the issue was now set aside until a resolution was found.

Management in critical care created shorter shift patterns when the coronavirus crisis broke so full-time nurses worked the same shifts as doctors, to provide continuity in staffing.

'Only realistic option'

The RCN said these shifts meant nurses came in under their normal working hours, but the shortfall was originally written off.

However, within days the RCN claims the decision was reversed and affected staff were told they would have to make up the hours.

The trust, which runs Royal Stoke University Hospital and County Hospital in Stafford, said due to the variety of shift patterns worked by staff, at any point in a month employees may be owed hours or may owe the trust hours. As part of its rostering policy, if hours are needed to be paid back this must be done within three months.

A source, who wished to remain anonymous, told the BBC some nurses had worked 15-hour shifts or had worked extra day or night shifts.

RCN steward Rob Irving said although no-one was required to do a 15-hour shift, "for some staff that may have been the only realistic option given their commitments outside of work".

"Once we heard about the situation and how it evolved, we raised our concerns with senior management and have lodged a dispute, which means that the issue of working time currently owed by staff in ICU is set to one side until the dispute has been resolved.

"All parties are now working to reach a fair and amicable outcome," he added.

In a statement, the hospital trust said: "In normal circumstances (pre-Covid) staff in critical care regularly work 12.5-hour shifts and during Covid-19 we have recommended that staff in critical care and other areas in the hospitals which have required people to wear full PPE, work shorter shifts.

"Staff may have chosen to work additional hours on existing shifts to make up hours, to suit their own schedules and home life, but this is not recommended."

It added the safety of staff and patients was its "top priority".