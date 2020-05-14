Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption M6 Toll workers line roadside for friend's final journey

Colleagues of an M6 Toll worker came out to pay tribute as her funeral cortege passed down the motorway where she worked.

Marie Allport, 50, from Cannock, Staffordshire, died from liver and pancreatic cancer on 22 April.

With funeral restrictions in place due to Covid-19, her family organised a final trip down the toll road to give colleagues a chance to say goodbye.

Son Lee Donaldson said he was "overwhelmed" by the support shown.

Mr Donaldson, 25, said his mother was well-known in the community and had previously worked as a special constable at Hednesford Police Station. She had been a toll assistant for five years.

Image copyright Lee Donaldson Image caption Marie Allport was "well-loved in the community", her son said

"She really enjoyed it," he said. "She loved to talk to a lot of people. She met a few celebrities and would come home telling me she had met so and so. She got a signature off Gino D'Acampo, he used to come through quite often and knew my mum's name and she was the over the moon."

Miss Allport had been in remission from breast cancer six years ago, but found out in March that cancer had returned.

Mr Donaldson said her treatment was due to start on 14 May but her condition deteriorated and she passed away on 22 April.

Her funeral took place at Lichfield Crematorium on Wednesday with 10 people in attendance.

Image copyright Lee Donalson Image caption Lee Donaldson described his mother as his "best friend"

But Mr Donaldson said the family wanted to organise a special send-off for his mother, who also used to present shows on Stafford Hospital radio.

The cortege went from Cannock to T4 at Weeford before travelling on to the crematorium.

"By the time we got to the crematorium I was actually quite happy," added Mr Donaldson. "I was overwhelmed by the support shown by the family and friends, it was a nice touch."