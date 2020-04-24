Image copyright Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Crews were alerted to the fire on Cannock Chase on Tuesday evening

Firefighters who tackled a major fire at a Staffordshire beauty spot say they have been called to 19 deliberate fires there during the coronavirus lockdown.

More than 80 firefighters were sent to Cannock Chase on Tuesday evening after a blaze broke out.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said its crews had been called to 156 deliberate fires since the lockdown came into effect a month ago.

People are being urged to stay away from country parks and heathland.

'Over-stretched'

Howard Watts, director of community safety, said: "These deliberate incidents are causing firefighters to be taken away from what could potentially be real life-threatening emergencies.

"Although the number of fires in this period is comparable with previous years this is much more serious during a lockdown.

"The message is for people to stay at home or exercise locally staying two metres apart,"

More than 150 firefighters were occupied by major grass fires across the county in the space of just 24 hours this week, the service said.

Image copyright Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Up to 85 firefighters attended Tuesday's blaze on Cannock Chase

The deliberate fires add to a "large number" of accidental ones that have also been happened as a result of the warm weather and dry vegetation.

"Fires that are caused deliberately or carelessly in the open can have devastating effects on the environment, but importantly endanger people's lives and homes," Mr Watts added.

"Please help us to reduce demand at this time and ensure we are not over-stretched."

