Image copyright Riverside Church Image caption The garden is for anyone who has lost loved ones during the lockdown period

A memorial garden for those who died during the lockdown has been set up as a reminder the virus can affect anyone.

Riverside Church in Branston, Staffordshire, set up the garden with photographs and names of people who have died displayed on crosses.

Among those to be remembered are three members of the same family who died earlier this month after contracting the virus.

Jayne Harvey, 62, died after nursing her parents Keith and Jean McVicar.

Fred Smith, vice-chairman of Branston Parish Council, said the Mr and Mrs McVicar, who had five children, were well-known members of the village who ran the local newsagents before retiring.

Their daughter was a former police forensics officer before working on the cancer unit at Burton Hospital.

"What they did for the village was lovely," he said.

"They were always helping out with fundraising.. they were an integral part of everything.

"To lose such a wonderful family in these circumstance is just a tragedy. It's just so unfair."

He said he had known the family since the 60s and 82-year-old Mrs McVicar would knock on people's doors for her fundraising to help various causes and Mr McVicar 84, enjoyed his retirement by playing golf.

'Open to all'

"All the family are well-known and liked. It's difficult to put into words what's happened," he said.

Daryl Williams, pastor at Riverside Church in Burton, told the Derby Telegraph the garden was an important way for people to remember their loved ones.

It also reminded people that the virus can affect anyone, he said.

Mr Williams said he decided to start the garden after the three deaths and speaking to their family and was then approached by other members of the public wanting to remember their relatives.

There are 11 cross so far, with some in honour of people who have died during the lockdown but not with the virus.

"It's open to all," he told BBC News.

"Every day, pretty much, I'm contacted by people.

"Funerals are limited to 15 minutes and 10 people and it's so hard so this is important I feel."

