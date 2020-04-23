Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Christopher Walters was pronounced dead in hospital, police said

Two men have been charged with manslaughter following the death of a man last year.

Christopher Walters, 25, died after being detained by members of the public on 15 May in Wood Street, Longton.

Benjamin Hunt, 30, and Jonathan Hassall, 50, are due to appear at North Staffordshire Justice Centre in June.

Staffordshire Police said no further action would be taken against a 21-year-old man from Stoke-on-Trent, who was arrested at the time.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is also investigating the contact officers had with Mr Walters, who was detained following reports of criminal damage.

The police watchdog sent investigators to the scene and said it was also examining officers' "post incident procedure".

Staffordshire Police has previously said a post-mortem investigation into his death was inconclusive.

