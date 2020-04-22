Coronavirus: Couple caught camping had 'flown in from Berlin'
A couple found camping in the Staffordshire Moorlands had recently flown into the country from Berlin, police said.
Officers patrolling in Leek found the pair, who said they were heading to the Peak District.
They told officers a friend they had hoped to stay with in Harrogate had come down with symptoms of coronavirus.
Ch Insp Mark Thorley said it was "not the time" for unnecessary travel to rural communities and beauty spots.
The force said it was not the first incident of its kind after officers came across visitors from London and Nottinghamshire last week.
Ch Insp Thorley added: "Our beauty spots and rural areas will be here when this is over - let's make sure we stick together and do what is necessary so we can get back to normal as soon as possible."
