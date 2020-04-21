Image copyright Jamie Taylor Image caption Jamie Taylor designed his 'Saviour NHS Robin' after a request from a customer

An artist has raised thousands of pounds for the NHS through donations from specially-crafted pins for nurses.

Jamie Taylor, from Cannock, designed robins dressed as nurses, police officers and teachers to support front-line workers amid the pandemic.

The designs are sold as prints and pins for nurses' lanyards with a portion of the revenue donated to the Feed the NHS Justgiving campaign.

Mr Taylor said he had so far donated more than £30,000 through sales.

"I never expected it to be this huge," he added.

Image copyright Jamie Taylor Image caption Money raised through sales of the 'Ello Ello Ello' robin will support a police charity

The artist, whose mother and sister are both NHS workers, first got the idea when someone requested he create something nurse related.

When he designed the robin "it went absolutely crazy," he said, and he was inspired to produce similar designs to support the police and teachers.

Image copyright Jamie Taylor Image caption Mr Taylor's 'Teach Robin' was designed to support the Trussell Trust

Money raised through sales of the police officer robin print will go to Call4Backup, a charity that promotes mental health and wellbeing for police forces.

Donations from the teacher robin print will be sent to The Trussell Trust, supporting food banks.

Mr Taylor has pledged a donation of £5 from A4 prints, which are on sale for £13, and £2 from sales of the pins which are £7.50.

Image copyright Jamie Taylor Image caption Mr Taylor said nurses had ordered pins with the design to wear on their lanyards at work

So far he said he had received orders for more than 8,000 pin badges and 4,000 prints.

"I'm just trying to do my bit and keep my business going," he said.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk