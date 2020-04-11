Image copyright Helen Martin Image caption "People have said the drawings made them cry - in a good way!" Mrs Martin said

An accountant has been using her artistic skills to create sketches of key workers to boost their spirits during their fight against coronavirus.

Helen Martin, 41, from Haunton, Staffordshire, decided to pick up her pencils when she was told she was unable to become an NHS volunteer due to her asthma.

Her sketches have gone down so well she has become inundated with requests.

"People have said the drawings made them cry - in a good way!" she said.

Mrs Martin started sketching her key-worker friends for free after she was furloughed from her job last week.

After posting her drawings on Facebook, her project took off and she is now working on more than 30 requests from members of the public.

"It's such a tiny drop in the ocean, but because I can't volunteer on the frontline, I feel it's the least I can do," Mrs Martin said, adding that each piece takes her between one and two hours to complete.

"I have had amazing heart-warming feedback, there's been lots of tears and humbling moments," she said.

Image copyright Helen Martin Image caption Mrs Martin says she has received heart-warming feedback to her drawings

"One of the most moving moments was drawing a picture of a newborn for a grandma that isn't allowed to visit, as she is nurse, so it was wonderful to be able to give her that.

"I've also done sketches for student nurses drafted in to help, as well as police officers who have cancelled their weddings and care workers for vulnerable adults.

"So many people are working so hard to get us through this," Mrs Martin said.

"They are incredible and really keeping the country going."

