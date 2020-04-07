Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the Ladybridge Beefeater on Bonehill Road was targeted on 30 March

The lockdown could mean pubs are being targeted by thieves, police have said.

Nine pubs in Tamworth and Wilnecote, Staffordshire, have been broken into and cash from game machines stolen.

The pubs, which have closed following government coronavirus advice, were broken into between 30 March to 6 April.

Staffordshire Police described the thieves as "opportunistic" and urged publicans to ensure their premises are secure.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

Ch Insp Ash Farrington, of Tamworth neighbourhood policing team, said: "The lockdown means pubs are not open and can be seen as targets for opportunistic thieves and burglars.

"We're investigating a number of possible leads but would welcome further assistance from the public."

The pubs targeted by thieves are:

Ladybridge Beefeater, Bonehill Road on 30 March

White Lion, Aldergate on 1 April

Centurion Park Brewer's Fayre, Wilnecote on 4 April

Queen's Head, Watling Street, Wilnecote on 4 April

Winning Post, Aryle Street on 4 April

Bolebridge, Bolebridge Street on 5 April

Tamworth Arms, Lichfield Street on 5 April

Amington, Amington Road on 6 April

Old Liberal House, Woodhouse Lane on 6 April.

