Nine pubs across Tamworth targeted by thieves during lockdown
The lockdown could mean pubs are being targeted by thieves, police have said.
Nine pubs in Tamworth and Wilnecote, Staffordshire, have been broken into and cash from game machines stolen.
The pubs, which have closed following government coronavirus advice, were broken into between 30 March to 6 April.
Staffordshire Police described the thieves as "opportunistic" and urged publicans to ensure their premises are secure.
Officers are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.
Ch Insp Ash Farrington, of Tamworth neighbourhood policing team, said: "The lockdown means pubs are not open and can be seen as targets for opportunistic thieves and burglars.
"We're investigating a number of possible leads but would welcome further assistance from the public."
The pubs targeted by thieves are:
- Ladybridge Beefeater, Bonehill Road on 30 March
- White Lion, Aldergate on 1 April
- Centurion Park Brewer's Fayre, Wilnecote on 4 April
- Queen's Head, Watling Street, Wilnecote on 4 April
- Winning Post, Aryle Street on 4 April
- Bolebridge, Bolebridge Street on 5 April
- Tamworth Arms, Lichfield Street on 5 April
- Amington, Amington Road on 6 April
- Old Liberal House, Woodhouse Lane on 6 April.
