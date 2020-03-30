Murder arrest in Sweden over Stoke-on-Trent woman's death
- 30 March 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested in Sweden on suspicion of the murder of a woman in Stoke on-Trent.
The 42-year-old, from Sneyd Green in the city, was held over the death of Wendy Morse, 71, who was found at her home in Knypersley on 22 March.
Police forced entry on Tunstall Road following concerns from her family.
Swedish police arrested the man and the Staffordshire force said it was working closely with officers in the country to secure his extradition.