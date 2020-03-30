Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Anas Chergat died in a Stoke-on-Trent street on 23 August 2019

Two men have been charged with murder after a 26-year-old was fatally stabbed in Stoke-on-Trent.

Anas Chergat died after being found with stab wounds to his legs in Josiah Wedgwood Street, Etruria, in August.

Richard Street, 29, and Alan Martyn, 45, have been charged with his murder, police said.

The two men, of no fixed addresses, have been remanded in custody and are due to appear before magistrates on Wednesday.

