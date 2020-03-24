Image copyright Family handout Image caption Ann Wendy Morse, 71, was found dead at her home on Sunday

A woman whose death is being treated as suspicious by police has been named as Ann Wendy Morse.

The 71-year-old, who was known as Wendy, was found dead at her home on Tunstall Road, Knypersley, Stoke-on-Trent, on Sunday evening, after police forced entry.

The Staffordshire force says she is yet to be formally identified, but officers are offering support to family.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place.

Det Insp Cheryl Hannan said: "Officers went to the address on Sunday following concerns from her family, as they were unable to contact her.

"Inquiries are currently ongoing into her death and detectives are continuing to carry out forensic examinations at the scene and house-to-house inquiries.

"We need to hear from anyone who has any information, no matter how small."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.