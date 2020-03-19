Image copyright Family handout Image caption Josephine Kaye died in hospital on Tuesday

The family of an 88-year-old woman who died after a violent distraction burglary have paid tribute to their "dearly loved mum and nanna".

Josephine Kaye was attacked as she answered the door at her home in Harrington Drive, Parkhall, Stoke-on-Trent, on 27 February.

She was threatened with a screwdriver and cash was stolen.

A 52-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder have both been bailed until April.

The family said: "Our dearly loved mum and nanna passed away in hospital following a violent attack on her while she was in her home.

"Our family are devastated by her loss, and we're still coming to terms with the circumstances of her sad and untimely death."

A 27-year-old man from Leicestershire, initially arrested on suspicion of robbery and other offences, has been released under investigation, Staffordshire Police said.

