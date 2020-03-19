Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Alton Towers was due to open at the weekend

Alton Towers Resort is postponing the opening of its park and closing its hotels and offices, due to coronavirus.

In a statement, the theme park said it had taken the "very difficult decision" as a precautionary measure.

The park had been due to open at the weekend, but said "it was the right thing to protect the health and wellbeing of our employees and guests".

On Wednesday, fellow Staffordshire theme park Drayton Manor said it would also be closing.

As recently as Wednesday, Alton Towers had said it would be open, but with changes made to "ensure guests remain safe", including asking guests with symptoms to stay away and closing some rides.

Skip Twitter post by @altontowers March 19th Update: We have taken the very difficult decision to postpone the opening of Alton Towers Theme Park and close the Resort from tomorrow (March 20th). If you have booked a visit to the Resort in the coming weeks please visit https://t.co/6guUFpt2qw pic.twitter.com/0j6Q9WWJbG — Alton Towers Resort (@altontowers) March 19, 2020 Report

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.