A primary school is closing for a deep clean after a member of staff tested positive for coronavirus.

St Gabriel's Catholic Primary School in Tamworth will be closed "for a few days" for deep cleaning.

Head teacher John Hayes said the member of staff had been off for a week before the diagnosis and so "the risk of picking up the virus remains low".

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton Council has confirmed the city's first positive case of coronavirus.

The authority said it was in the process of contacting people who had been in close contact with the patient.

"The risk to the general public remains low and the local authority is working with health colleagues to do everything we can to stop the virus spreading and ensure the people of Wolverhampton are protected," the council's director of public health, John Denley, said.

In Tamworth, Mr Hayes said there was no need for staff, pupils, or parents at the school to take further action.

He said the school would "reopen as soon as we can".

An individual who was the first to test positive for coronavirus in Birmingham was discharged from hospital on Friday and the council said it did not expect the case "to have posed a risk to anyone else in the city".

