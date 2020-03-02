Alton Towers Waterpark shut over 'unwell' visitors

Image copyright Alton Towers Image caption The theme park has a number of attractions and closed its Waterpark at about 13:00 GMT

Alton Towers Waterpark was closed after dozens of visitors complained of irritation to their eyes and throats.

Paramedics, firefighters and police were sent to the Staffordshire theme park after 39 people - including six children - were affected, a spokesman said.

An air ambulance was also sent, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

The 33 adults and children were assessed and later discharged with no treatment required, crews said.

A spokesman for the park said: "At around [13:00 GMT] today we took the decision to close the Waterpark after a small number of people reported irritation of the eyes and throat.

'Number of resources'

"We are working with West Midlands Ambulance Service and Staffordshire Fire Brigade to investigate.

"All affected guests are being offered medical treatment, and their tickets will be refunded or revalidated."

The park said the incident was "not related to any of the slides or rides in the Waterpark" and the Splash Landings Hotel was also closed to guests this time of year.

The park's other hotels - Alton Towers Hotel and CBeebies Land Hotel - remain open.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was alerted to people feeling unwell at the park at about 13:30 GMT and sent "a number of resources".

The park said it was working with Staffordshire Fire Service to find out what happened.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.