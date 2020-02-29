Image copyright Drayton Manor Image caption Water had to be pumped out of the park

Drayton Manor Theme Park has reopened after it was forced to close due to severe flooding.

The lake inside the attraction burst its banks following heavy rain from Storm Dennis on 16 February, requiring them to close for a clean-up.

The park, in Tamworth, initially shut for three days but said it would need to close until 29 February.

"Thankfully, all 532 of our animals are safe and well", the park tweeted during the closure.

Image copyright Drayton Manor Image caption Repair work was carried out after the lake burst its banks

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.