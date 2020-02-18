Image copyright Drayton Manor Image caption Drayton Manor Theme Park closed its doors on Sunday afternoon after the park's main lake flooded

Drayton Manor Theme Park will be closed until the end of the month due to severe flooding.

Staff are pumping thousands of litres of water out of the site near Tamworth after heavy rainfall caused the main park lake to burst its banks on Sunday afternoon.

Damage is "due to be assessed" in the coming days, a park spokeswoman said.

The park, which had initially shut for three days due to the flooding, will now be closed until 29 February.

The extensive clean-up operation is under way with the park closed for the duration of the half-term break.

Image copyright Drayton Manor Image caption Surface water is being pumped out of the park

William Bryan, managing director at Drayton Manor Theme Park, said: "We are doing everything we can to ensure the site is safe and secure for visitors to enjoy from next week."

Park goers with pre-paid tickets are advised to call the park directly to make arrangements.

Image copyright Drayton Manor Image caption The water damage will be assessed

