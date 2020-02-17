Image copyright Family handout Image caption Megan Newton was found dead in her bedsit on 20 April

A teenager has admitted the rape and murder of a youth football coach who was discovered dead in her flat.

Student and coach Megan Newton, 18, was found at her bedsit in Fletcher Road, Stoke-on-Trent, on 20 April 2019.

Joseph Trevor, 19, of Trentham, pleaded guilty to her murder and two additional charges of rape on what was to be the first day of his trial.

Stafford Crown Court heard Ms Newton had, as an "act of kindness", given him a place to sleep.

Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Joseph Trevor, formerly of Danebower Road, admitted murder and two charges of rape

Opening the Crown's case, Adrian Keeling QC said she had invited him back "because he got so drunk on drink and drugs he could not face going home to his parents".

"He raped her, strangled her unconscious and then stabbed her in the back eight times."

In a statement released after her death, Ms Newton's family said she was studying sport while also working three jobs.

She enjoyed playing football and worked as an assistant coach to children under the age of seven at the weekend.

Thousands of pounds was raised in her memory through a fundraising page and a testimonial match organised by Stoke Town Football Club.

The hearing continues.

Image caption Floral tributes were left outside the flat on Fletcher Road after Ms Newton's death

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.