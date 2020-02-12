Image copyright Central Motorways Policing Group Image caption Fourteen people were found inside this van, said Central Motorways Policing Group

Fourteen people, including babies, were found inside a van which was stopped at a service station by police.

Central Motorways Policing Group (CMPG) said it stopped the van at Stafford Services on the M6 northbound, as it was showing as untaxed and without an MOT.

Inside the van, officers found the group of people, which included two babies and four toddlers.

"The consequences could have been horrific," the force said.

In a post on Twitter, the CMPG, which polices motorways with staff from both Staffordshire and West Midlands' forces, said officers "couldn't believe" their eyes after stopping the van on Tuesday night.

It added the driver can "expect a day in court".

