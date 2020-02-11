Image copyright Scott Warburton Image caption Staff called police after Carl Warburton refused to leave the store

Staff at a branch of Currys PC World called police during a row with a man trying to return a washing machine.

Carl Warburton, of Stoke-on-Trent, bought the £419 machine on 2 February, but it flooded his kitchen.

He rang the company which told him to return it to the Hanley store for a refund, Stoke on Trent Live reported.

But he said staff would not accept the return and told him it would need to be repaired. Police were called after Mr Warburton refused to leave the shop.

A Currys PC World spokesperson said: "Customer and colleague safety is our priority.

"In this situation, the police were called to ensure that safety."

Mr Warburton, 53, from Chell, said: "I was so embarrassed when the police arrived on blue lights.

"Currys' customer service is horrendous."

The school site manager said he had noticed a split in the Samsung machine's waste pipe on 2 February and called Currys PC World's customer service line.

"I was told to return it but when I did, store staff said they wouldn't accept it, so I went home and called Currys again.

"They told me to go back to store with the machine the next day with a reference number, which I did, but store staff still wouldn't accept it and said I'd have to have an engineer out."

Image copyright Scott Warburton Image caption The school site manager said he had noticed a split in the Samsung machine's waste pipe on the day he bought it

It was then Mr Warburton said he refused to leave and staff at the Festival Park branch called police.

The Staffordshire force confirmed officers were sent at 18:50 GMT on 3 February.

Mr Warburton has since received a full refund after messaging Currys PC World online for advice.

