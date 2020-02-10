Image copyright Ward family Image caption Lilian Ward was born in 1910 and lived in Stone, Staffordshire for 45 years

One of the oldest women in the UK has died aged 110, her family has said.

Lilian Ward was born in 1909 and lived in Stone, Staffordshire, for 45 years. She had four children, nine grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

Mrs Ward, who was still driving at 103, died from an inoperable gall stone on 6 February.

Her motto in life was "moderation in all things and not sitting about", her family said.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mr and Mrs Ward were married in April 1940

Mrs Ward was number 14 on the list of Britain's oldest living people until her death.

Son Mike Ward, 72, MBE, said his mother was an "amazing lady".

Originally from Kilburn, London, she met her husband John through the Catholic church and she also visited a sweet shop owned by his sister, their son said.

They moved to Exeter in about 1943 where Mr Ward found work in the department store Colson's.

Latterly, they ran their own mini-department store, he said, in Gillingham, Dorset, where the children were raised.

Mrs Ward, who was widowed for 53 years after the death of her husband John was "fiercely independent," he added.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mrs Ward was described as an "amazing lady" by her son

When she retired, Mr Ward said, she moved to a house across the road from son Mike and they lived opposite each other for 45 years.

"We had a great relationship," he said.

"Over the years she was a great traveller, she dug an allotment with her sister till she was past 80 years of age, she went to keep fit class till she was 90, and she drove till she was nearly 104."

Her funeral will be held in Stone on 2 March.

