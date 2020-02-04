Image copyright Google Image caption The body of Mark Timmis was found at his home in Maud Street, Fenton, Staffordshire Police said

A police murder inquiry has named a 56-year-old man found dead at his home at the weekend.

The Staffordshire force said officers were called to Maud Street in Fenton, Stoke-on-Trent, at about 12:00 GMT on Sunday, where the body of Mark Timmis was discovered.

A 48-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

A post-mortem examination is due.

