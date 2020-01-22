Image copyright Google Image caption No date has yet been set for the closure of Cheadle Hopsital

A community hospital is to close after plans were approved by health bosses.

Cheadle Hospital in Stoke-on-Trent will shut and outpatient services will be provided by four "hubs", with beds at Haywood Hospital and care homes.

The changes will ensure "high quality care", Stoke-on-Trent and North Staffordshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said.

But concerns have been raised about the impact of the closure on patients.

The closure will see community hospital beds reduced to 132 across Staffordshire - down from 264 in 2014 - with 77 at Haywood Hospital, Stoke-on-Trent, and 55 at local care homes.

As well as Haywood Hospital, the other integrated care hubs will be in Longton, Leek and Newcastle-under-Lyme.

Frank Lovatt, who takes his wife to Cheadle for arthritis treatment, said it was "a worry".

"They haven't taken the people into consideration, it's all about cost," he said.

Senior nurse Claire Grey told BBC Radio Stoke she was concerned care homes would not provide enough support for rehabilitation.

Encouragement to do things such as walk to the dining room, she said, "isn't there in the same way as it might be in a nurse-led ward where rehabilitation is the goal".

Marcus Warnes, accountable officer for the CCGs, said changes needed to be made as the current community provision was "out-of-date and in need of reform and we have been trying to address this for years".

A date for the closure of Cheadle Hospital has not yet been announced.

