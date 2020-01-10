Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Roger Wheat was last seen fishing on the River Dove

A body has been found in the search for a missing man last seen fishing in Staffordshire.

Roger Wheat disappeared on Tuesday after being seen near to Ellastone Bridge on the River Dove in Ellastone.

Staffordshire Police said a body believed to be that of the missing 79-year-old had been found during a search of the river, adding officers did not believe there were any suspicious circumstances.

Mr Wheat's family has been informed.

The force says formal identification will take place in due course with a file prepared for the coroner.

