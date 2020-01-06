Stoke & Staffordshire

Car driver killed in Lichfield HGV crash named

  • 6 January 2020
Image caption The crash happened on the A5 Wall Bypass near to Wall Island [generic image]

A motorist who died when his car crashed into an HGV in a lay-by has been named by police.

Callan Neal, 21, from Walsall, was driving a white Renault Clio on the eastbound A5 Wall Bypass near to Wall Island, Lichfield, at about 02:00 GMT on Saturday.

Specialist officers are supporting his family.

Staffordshire Police is continuing to appeal for witnesses.

