Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A5 Wall Bypass near to Wall Island [generic image]

A motorist who died when his car crashed into an HGV in a lay-by has been named by police.

Callan Neal, 21, from Walsall, was driving a white Renault Clio on the eastbound A5 Wall Bypass near to Wall Island, Lichfield, at about 02:00 GMT on Saturday.

Specialist officers are supporting his family.

Staffordshire Police is continuing to appeal for witnesses.

