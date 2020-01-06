Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found in Lord Street with serious injuries and pronounced dead at the scene

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was found with serious injuries at a flat.

Cheshire Constabulary said the man was found in Lord Street, Crewe, at about 21:40 GMT, on Friday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the arrested men, 22, has been released on conditional bail, the other, 39, has been released under investigation.

Police said it was believed to be an isolated incident.

Formal identification of the man is yet to take place, the force added.

