Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A5 Wall Bypass near to Wall Island [generic image above]

A motorist died when the car he was in crashed into an HGV in a lay-by.

The 21-year-old driver of the white Clio was killed in the crash on the eastbound A5 Wall Bypass near to Wall Island, Lichfield, at about 02:00 GMT on Saturday.

The family of the man, from Walsall, were being supported by specialist officers, Staffordshire Police said.

Police appealed for any witnesses who may have seen the car before the crash to come forward.

