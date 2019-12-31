Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened at the junction between Pye Green Road and St Aidan's Road

A woman driving a mobility scooter has died in a hit-and-run crash in Staffordshire.

The 62-year-old was struck by a silver VW Golf in Cannock at about 18:30 GMT on New Year's Eve and died at the scene, police said.

The collision happened at the junction of Pye Green Road and St Aidan's Road. The driver of the Golf failed to stop.

Staffordshire Police said inquiries were ongoing and witnesses should contact the force.

