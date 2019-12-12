Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Michael Stirling's custody interview with Staffordshire Police

A strangled midwife's body was found in a shallow grave after a police surveillance team spotted her killer acting suspiciously nearby, an inquest heard.

Michael Stirling, 33, from Stoke, was initially arrested on suspicion of Samantha Eastwood's kidnap, but was released and tracked by officers.

He then went within 800 metres of the deposition site, prompting a search.

A coroner found Ms Eastwood was "unlawfully killed."

Stirling admitted the murder following a "longstanding" affair and was sentenced to life with a minimum term of almost 17 years last December.

The landscape gardener first came under suspicion after 28-year-old Ms Eastwood, of Baddeley Green, failed to appear for a night shift at the Royal Stoke University Hospital on 27 July last year, the inquest at Stafford Combined Court Centre was told.

Stirling was held by police after "out of character" messages were sent from Ms Eastwood's phone, but was then bailed due to insufficient evidence, said Ch Insp Dan Ison of Staffordshire Police.

Image copyright Samantha Eastwood Image caption Samantha Eastwood was missing for more than a week before her body was found in a shallow grave

The killer was then spotted by police officers "disappearing down a footpath" at a remote location, near Tickhill Lane in Caverswall, on 2 August last year.

"He went to within 800-metres of the deposition site," said Mr Ison.

"That caused me to set up a search strategy and the use of technology to identify locations within a 1,000-metre radius of where it was best to search. I think Samantha was found in the second priority area."

The inquest was told Ms Eastwood's body was placed face-down in the makeshift grave that would have taken four-hours to dig.

Mr Ison said mobile phone evidence also linked Stirling to the area on the day of Ms Eastwood's disappearance.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Det Insp Dan Ison compares Stirling to Soham murderer Ian Huntley

Married Stirling, who is the brother-in-law of Ms Eastwood's ex-fiancé John Peake, comforted her family and sent messages from her phone so people would think she was still alive, the hearing was told.

Senior North Staffordshire Coroner Andrew Barkley recorded a finding of "unlawful killing."