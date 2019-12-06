Image copyright Google Image caption Police said patrols in the area had been increased

Seven teenagers have been arrested after trouble flared by a Staffordshire railway station.

Police were called to Sandy Lane, by Rugeley Station, at about 18:50 GMT on Thursday after reports a train driver was assaulted.

A 16-year-old, 18-year-old and two 17-year-olds from Walsall and two 16-year-olds from Cannock and a 16-year-old from Brownhills were held for affray.

Staffordshire Police said patrols in the area have since been increased.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Trains said the driver was off-duty at the time of the assault.

