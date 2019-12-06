Stoke & Staffordshire

Seven teenagers held over Rugeley railway station disorder

  • 6 December 2019
Rugeley Station Image copyright Google
Image caption Police said patrols in the area had been increased

Seven teenagers have been arrested after trouble flared by a Staffordshire railway station.

Police were called to Sandy Lane, by Rugeley Station, at about 18:50 GMT on Thursday after reports a train driver was assaulted.

A 16-year-old, 18-year-old and two 17-year-olds from Walsall and two 16-year-olds from Cannock and a 16-year-old from Brownhills were held for affray.

Staffordshire Police said patrols in the area have since been increased.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Trains said the driver was off-duty at the time of the assault.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites