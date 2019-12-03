Stoke & Staffordshire

Stoke-on-Trent woman arrested over death of two-month-old

  • 3 December 2019

A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a two-month-old girl.

Staffordshire Police said officers were called to reports of a child in cardiac arrest at an address in Meaford Drive, Blurton, Stoke-on-Trent at about 06:00 GMT on 25 October.

The child was taken to hospital where she died on 29 October.

The 29-year-old woman, from Stoke-on-Trent, was arrested on suspicion of murder and released under investigation.

A post-mortem examination was inconclusive and further tests are required, police said.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites