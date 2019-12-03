A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a two-month-old girl.

Staffordshire Police said officers were called to reports of a child in cardiac arrest at an address in Meaford Drive, Blurton, Stoke-on-Trent at about 06:00 GMT on 25 October.

The child was taken to hospital where she died on 29 October.

The 29-year-old woman, from Stoke-on-Trent, was arrested on suspicion of murder and released under investigation.

A post-mortem examination was inconclusive and further tests are required, police said.

